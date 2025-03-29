Doja Cat Ramps Up Excitement For Her Next Album By Teasing A Bevy Of Snippets

BY Zachary Horvath 539 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Doja Cat attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Doja Cat has fans demanding her forthcoming record rumored to be titled "Vie," and it seems we are nearing a lead single announcement soon.

Scarlet was pretty big departure for Doja Cat as for most of the record she showed how she can hold listeners' attention by purely rapping. Of course, there was still pop hits like "Agora Hills" that folks are more accustomed to. It seems like she might be going back to her older formula on projects like Planet Her and Hot Pink. If you weren't the biggest fan of those albums, don't let that influence your opinion of what you may think of her LP. We say that because these new snippets that she previewed during a lengthy Instagram Live Friday (March 28) sound fire.

All of them are dedicated for her forthcoming fifth studio effort, Vie. This is not the first time that Doja Cat has tantalized her fan base with album updates, though. In November, she shared a screenshot of song titles. "Crack," "Break My Heart," "Cards," "Acts of Service," "Turn the Lights," and "Make It Up" are just a few.

When Is Doja Cat Dropping Her Next Album?

Well, it seems that those unreleased tracks are potentially going to wind up dropping. That's thanks to her previewing one of the aforementioned cuts, "Acts of Service." It's an extremely bouncy and addicting track from what we can hear, and fans agree. "IM SO READY FOR CRACK AND THIS SONG IM SO EX[C]ITED" one IG commenter wrote. She also showed off "Lipstain," which has a 90s R&B tinge to it.

More Teasers

It's highly seductive and a track that can set the mood, if you catch our drift. Her baby singing voice on it is infectious and the instrumental shimmers. Fans were feeling this one just as much. Doja Cat also briefly played several more songs but flipped through them too quickly to really make anything of them. Still, she may have her best work on her hands if the rest are as enticing as the two she played. At this time, a release date for Vie, which is French for "life," remains unknown. Per Complex, there was a belief that it was going to arrive on Valentine's Day, but it clearly wasn't ready.

[Via]

