Doja Cat Ramps Up Excitement For Her Next Album By Teasing A Bevy Of Snippets

Scarlet was pretty big departure for Doja Cat as for most of the record she showed how she can hold listeners' attention by purely rapping. Of course, there was still pop hits like "Agora Hills" that folks are more accustomed to. It seems like she might be going back to her older formula on projects like Planet Her and Hot Pink. If you weren't the biggest fan of those albums, don't let that influence your opinion of what you may think of her LP. We say that because these new snippets that she previewed during a lengthy Instagram Live Friday (March 28) sound fire.

All of them are dedicated for her forthcoming fifth studio effort, Vie. This is not the first time that Doja Cat has tantalized her fan base with album updates, though. In November, she shared a screenshot of song titles. "Crack," "Break My Heart," "Cards," "Acts of Service," "Turn the Lights," and "Make It Up" are just a few.

When Is Doja Cat Dropping Her Next Album?

Well, it seems that those unreleased tracks are potentially going to wind up dropping. That's thanks to her previewing one of the aforementioned cuts, "Acts of Service." It's an extremely bouncy and addicting track from what we can hear, and fans agree. "IM SO READY FOR CRACK AND THIS SONG IM SO EX[C]ITED" one IG commenter wrote. She also showed off "Lipstain," which has a 90s R&B tinge to it.

More Teasers