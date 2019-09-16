Sad
- MusicRod Wave's New Album Will Be His "Last Sad Ass" Project, Rapper SaysRod Wave's album was delayed last month after he was arrested over an alleged domestic dispute.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"The Simpsons" Showrunner On Prediction Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict: "Very Sad To Say This Was Not Hard To Predict""To me, this is sadly more the norm than it is a prediction. We just figured things were going to go bad," showrunner Al Jean said in a recent interview.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicXXXTentacion's "SAD!" Goes DiamondThree years later, "SAD!" is diamond certified.By Milca P.
- NewsXXXTentacion's "SAD!" Remains A Pivotal Song Of The 2010sXXXTentacion's "SAD!" hit 1 billion views on YouTube just in time for his birthday.By Alexander Cole
- LifeStudy Shows Americans At Unhappiest Level In 50 YearsMany Americans are experiencing loneliness during the coronavirus pandemic, research says. By Madusa S.
- GramTrippie Redd Really Misses Juice WRLDTrippie Redd shared a photo of himself and his late friend Juice WRLD on Instagram, and fans broke down in the comments.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureHalsey's Miscarriage Was "The Most Inadequate" She's Ever FeltHalsey opened up about the miscarriage she suffered in 2015 while on tour, calling the devastating experience "the most inadequate I've ever felt."By Lynn S.
- GramYG Wishes He Could Have Nipsey Hussle Back In Heartfelt TributeYG would give it all up. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsKevin Durant & Kyrie Irving's Pitiful Stare Goes Viral On TwitterIt was a rough night for the Nets.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJuice WRLD Was All Smiles In Heartbreaking Dance Outtake VideoCole Bennett pays homage to his friend. By Mitch Findlay
- GramMeek Mill Reflects On Nipsey Hussle & Lil Snupe's Deaths In Heartbreaking PostMeek got sentimental about the two late rappers.By Lynn S.
- MusicG Herbo Shares Heartbreaking Statement On Juice WRLD's DeathG Herbo speaks. By Mitch Findlay
- RelationshipsLil Uzi Vert Shares Text Messages With Ex-Girlfriend: "Why Would You Leave Me"Lil Uzi Vert is going through a lot.By Alex Zidel
- GramLil Uzi Vert Reveals He's Suffering From A Broken HeartIs there no cure? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSnoop Dogg Pays Homage To His Late Grandson With Emotional PhotoSnoop Dogg celebrates the memory of his grandson. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsJuJu Smith-Schuster Sadly Reacts To Devastating "Big Ben" InjuryIt's not looking good for the Steelers.By Alexander Cole