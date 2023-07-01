Doja Cat Trends On Twitter As Backlash Rolls In For J. Cyrus Romance, Singer Reportedly Blocking Haters

No matter how many times she’s been knocked down throughout he career, Doja Cat has always managed to pick herself back up again. The California-born beauty has often ranted about wanting to walk away from the industry due to the constant pressure that comes with fame. Nevertheless, she’s gearing up to give us the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Planet Her album, most recently dropping off her “Attention” single. Reception to her latest release has been relatively good, however, Doja’s supporters are dropping like flies now that they’re aware of her new relationship.
Earlier in the summer, the “Say So” hitmaker was spotted on a yacht with J. Cyrus – a lesser-known creative with some harrowing allegations coming out against him. As social media users have been expressing their concern and sharing stories with Doja about their own negative experiences with her man, she’s reportedly been blocking them, likely to preserve her peace of mind.
Doja Cat Protecting Her Peace Online
“Sorry Doja Cat for letting [you] know [your] ma had abused and taken advantage of so many women,” a distraught Twitter user wrote along with a screenshot showing that they’re unable to see the 27-year-old’s profile. “Let’s not say how he was in mine and other minors at the time DMs’, but [thank you] for listening <3. It’s not like I was also a huge fan of yours.”
Besides that tweet, there are thousands of others pouring out, causing Doja to trend. “Doja Cat is crashing out over a man… A man who happens to be [a] sexual predator? Ladies… What y’all got going????” one bewildered person asked. “There ain’t no music good enough for an artist to act the way Doja Cat acts lol,” another chimed in, clearly growing tired of the constant drama.
Twitter Isn’t Feeling J. Cyrus
Keep scrolling to read some of the latest Twitter discourse surrounding Doja Cat’s relationship with J. Cyrus. Do you think the genre-bending singer should feel obligated to end things with him because of what fans are telling her or is her decision to stand by her man’s side amid his troubling allegations commendable? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.
