Doja Cat Trends On Twitter As Backlash Rolls In For J. Cyrus Romance, Singer Reportedly Blocking Haters

No matter how many times she’s been knocked down throughout he career, Doja Cat has always managed to pick herself back up again. The California-born beauty has often ranted about wanting to walk away from the industry due to the constant pressure that comes with fame. Nevertheless, she’s gearing up to give us the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Planet Her album, most recently dropping off her “Attention” single. Reception to her latest release has been relatively good, however, Doja’s supporters are dropping like flies now that they’re aware of her new relationship.

Earlier in the summer, the “Say So” hitmaker was spotted on a yacht with J. Cyrus – a lesser-known creative with some harrowing allegations coming out against him. As social media users have been expressing their concern and sharing stories with Doja about their own negative experiences with her man, she’s reportedly been blocking them, likely to preserve her peace of mind.

Doja Cat Protecting Her Peace Online

sorry doja cat for letting u know ur man had abused and taken advantage of so many women and lets not say how he was in mine and other minors at the time dms but ty for listening <3 its not like i was also a huge fan of yours https://t.co/eIaJ3pUGwb — soph!! (@harryxhalle) July 20, 2023

“Sorry Doja Cat for letting [you] know [your] ma had abused and taken advantage of so many women,” a distraught Twitter user wrote along with a screenshot showing that they’re unable to see the 27-year-old’s profile. “Let’s not say how he was in mine and other minors at the time DMs’, but [thank you] for listening <3. It’s not like I was also a huge fan of yours.”

Besides that tweet, there are thousands of others pouring out, causing Doja to trend. “Doja Cat is crashing out over a man… A man who happens to be [a] sexual predator? Ladies… What y’all got going????” one bewildered person asked. “There ain’t no music good enough for an artist to act the way Doja Cat acts lol,” another chimed in, clearly growing tired of the constant drama.

Twitter Isn’t Feeling J. Cyrus

Keep scrolling to read some of the latest Twitter discourse surrounding Doja Cat’s relationship with J. Cyrus. Do you think the genre-bending singer should feel obligated to end things with him because of what fans are telling her or is her decision to stand by her man’s side amid his troubling allegations commendable? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Doja Cat is currently being exposed for blocking victims of her disgusting problematic abusive boyfriend, JCyrus.



—-Her boyfriend is currently being called out for being inappropriate, grooming minors, cheating, and much more. pic.twitter.com/yef3yrk7b1 — FilmPop (@TheFilmPop) July 21, 2023

Doja Cat is crashing out over a man…a man who happens to be sexual predator? Ladies…what y’all got going???? — 🍞Loser CEO (@SimplyMNicole) July 21, 2023

Doja Cat blocking people asking her why she’s in a relationship with a predator isn’t horrible yet not surprising. She is the same woman who was actively making fun of Amber Heard on tiktok and Instagram — rabbit (@midwestbimbo) July 21, 2023

i love doja cat down as a artist.. but as a person she’s become insufferable 😟 pic.twitter.com/fZyXz67Fb5 — chey ⚡️ (@meloismone) July 21, 2023

Doja cat proudly flexing her groomer abuser ass boyfriend and blocking victims despite them coming out respectfully not even bashing her but trying to make her aware is crazy to me. — babyangel (@babyjay2001) July 21, 2023

every few months everyone “discovers” doja cat is basically incel adjacent and then there’s outrage and then ppl make up some excuse and then everyone ignores it like im kindaaaa over it atp she’s been very clear about who she is — venusian vixen 🇬🇳 (@santigoldxn) July 21, 2023

yeahhhh no.. fuck doja cat idgaf she’s a weirdo. you block your sexual predator ass boyfriends victim? instead of confronting it and leaving him? weirdo ass behavior. https://t.co/gGEOUorEAt — JOAN OF ART 🪼 (@umcornell) July 21, 2023

doja cat needs to learn that she isn't god. her platform and success can be gone in an instant… none of that shit is guaranteed. she got lucky. and i think she is one of the most nasty artists when it comes to fan communication.

ur dating a GROOMER. https://t.co/GXc3s7FuaO — luke 💌 #AHSOKA (@nickistimeless) July 21, 2023

So Doja Cat, who was exposed at the beginning of her career for hanging out in racist incel chat rooms and showing feet and catering to white supremacist, is now under fire for protecting her boyfriend who has been outed as a racist groomer. Shocker lmao pic.twitter.com/4AwrKrGWal — Archniggasis (@HennyGangBear) July 22, 2023

there ain’t no music good enough for an artist to act the way doja cat acts lol — c baby (@4THGIRLZ) July 21, 2023

