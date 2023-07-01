Doja Cat took to her Instagram story to take shots at her haters. Many have been calling some of the imagery from her recent era “demonic” which she clearly doesn’t agree with. She’s turning that complaint back around on her haters with this new comment. “All of the demonic people in my comment section won’t matter and never did because it makes me feel amazing that the people I follow, who inspire me and make this life worth living and push me further creatively are the ones who I see leaving a like,” she said on her story.

Despite the usual praise of anti-hater messages, fans were a bit skeptical this time. “Not she gaslighting and flipping it calling us demonic lmao girl you been moving scary asl,” one comment reads. Many fans were quick to point out that they thought describing her actions as demonic was a fair complaint. “I’m all for creativity but this shit she’s doing is definitely demonic,” one of the top comments on the post reads.

Doja Cat Calls Her Haters Demonic

Doja Cat just began her new era a few weeks ago with the release of her new single “Attention.” The song saw the rapper and singer having quite a bit to say and embracing a darker aesthetic than fans are used to. She has continued down that lane with much of the visual material in this new era. She recently shocked some fans with a photo dump where she sports a bloody nose. That post most likely contributed to some of her “demonic” comments.

Doja Cat is hitting the road later this year, presumably after she drops an album. She’ll be touring from October to December alongside Doechii and Ice Spice. The 24-date American tour kicks off with a Halloween celebration in San Francisco and runs until mid-December. While no news about an album has actually materialized, she seems to be making all the right moves to prep for a new record’s release. What do you think of Doja Cat saying haters who call her demonic are the real demonic ones? Let us know in the comment section below.

