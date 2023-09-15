Doja Cat Shatters Spotify Record With This New Achievement

With this year's run of new singles, the most recent of which ("Balut") arrived this week, Doja Cat is on fire. Moreover, the Los Angeles artist built up a lot of steam with impressive rap performances, ethereal instrumentals, and a lot of social media promotion and hype. Now, we have a newly broken all-time Spotify record to represent her dominance and success in this new era of her career. The 27-year-old now has the most monthly listeners out of any female rapper in history with over 65.7 million. For those curious, the next MC in line is Nicki Minaj, who has about 61.6 million monthly Spotify listeners as of writing this article.

Fans likely remember that the Queen's remix of Doja Cat's "Say So" shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. That was their first No. 1 single individually, and the "Attention" rapper nabbed another one this year with "Paint The Town Red." In fact, it was the first rap song to claim the highest spot on those charts in over a year. As if this story wasn't already tightly woven enough, the last rap song to have done so was Nicki's own "Super Freaky Girl."

Doja Cat Breaks Records Once Again

Furthermore, all this success and acclaim is leading up to Doja Cat's next album, Scarlet, which die-hards have been waiting patiently for over a long period of time. However, that's not to say that it's all been peaches and cream when it comes to her fanbase and this album rollout. The Planet Her hitmaker lost a lot of fans with her public statements, such as speaking negatively on superfans, dismissing her past catalog, and her rumored relationship with controversial figure J. Cyrus. With these new singles, though, she proved that all of that can become moot if you continue to back it up with great art.

Still, we'll see if that persists as a narrative leading up to Scarlet or if her extracurriculars catch up to her. It's been a very interesting back-and-forth to witness, especially considering that these new singles are quite the sonic shift from past albums. As chaotic as media coverage around her has been as of late, nothing is quite as important as the music. The numbers come after, and they give credence to her evolution. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest updates and news on Doja Cat.

