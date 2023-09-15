Doja Cat Channels Her Inner Griselda On New Single “Balut”

Doja Cat is gearing up to drop her brand-new album Scarlet on September 22nd. Overall, she is going to be at war with Drake. For All The Dogs is coming out on the same day, and it will be difficult for Doja to make up any ground on the man. At this point, Drizzy is expected to sell upwards of 750K units in the first week. Meanwhile, Doja Cat can probably max out at around 200K. Regardless, this new project promises to bring forth a whole new direction, and fans are curious as to how this album will play out.

Recently, the artist gave us the song "Demons," which was definitely a change of pace. In the eyes of a lot of fans, this song felt like something Baby Keem would do. Sure, the song was different for Doja, although some did feel like it wasn't unique. Today, she decided to drop another single, this time called "Balut." In this new song, Doja goes for a more lowkey approach where she is given the breathing room to spit more bars and take her time dissecting her enemies.

Doja Cat Spits Bars

Interestingly enough, the drums and the piano lines throughout this song give us an ethereal sonic aesthetic. Immediately, it sounds like something Griselda would have been doing in 2019. However, Doja Cat does a great job rapping over this production. It goes to show that she is incredibly talented and versatile. That said, some may make the argument that this is something we have heard before, but just from a different artist.

No matter what, it seems clear that this new album is going to be incredibly diverse in terms of its soundscapes. Let us know what you think about "Balut," in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Quotable Lyrics:

Doorman said that you gon' have to leave your phones there

On a boat, yeah (Boat, yeah), it's really no fair (No fair)

The only problem that I havе and I'll be so real

I hit the stagе and lose the crystals on my toenails (Yeah)

