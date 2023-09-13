Doja Cat Sets The Stage For “Scarlet” With 2023 VMAs Performance: Watch

We’re a few weeks away from the release of Doja Cat’s forthcoming album Scarlet and the anticipation is real. It’s been two years since the release of Planet Her, which undoubtedly cemented her status as a generational star. However, in the two years since, Doja’s made a concerted effort to push back at those criticizing her status as an MC. Despite being a global icon, she felt as though the masses weren’t fully appreciating her bars.

In the past few months, she’s unveiled a handful of singles, including “Attention,” “Paint The Town Red,” and the controversial, “Demons.” Ultimately, it seems as though she’s gearing up to deliver a body of work that encapsulates her creative vision. On Tuesday night, just before she hit the VMAs stage, she unveiled the 15-song tracklist for the project which, surprisingly, doesn’t boast a single feature whatsoever. Based on the singles so far, we’re excited to see what she has in store.

Doja Cat Delivers Stunning Medley At VMAs

In anticipation of Scarlet’s release on September 22nd, Doja Cat brought the heat to the VMA stage. The rapper came through with a stunning medley including her latest singles. Kicking her performance from the crowd, she donned a business suit in what appears to be a subtle homage to Britney Spears, backed with dancers draped in red from head-to-toe, before leaping into “Paint The Town Red” and closing out with her latest single, “Demons.”

The energetic performance might indicate what we should expect from her this fall when she embarks on the Scarlet tour. Kicking off at San Francisco’s Chase Center on October 31st, the 24-show tour will touch down in cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more before concluding in Chicago on December 13th. Additionally, Ice Spice and Doechii will serve as the openers. The latter will hold down the first 11 dates of the tour before rejoining Doja Cat in Tampa on Nov 24th. Meanwhile, the “Barbie World” rapper will open up for Doja Cat in Miami before closing out the remainder of the tour with the Scarlet rapper.

