Doja Cat Ends Hip-Hop’s Latest Drought As “Paint The Town Red” Goes Number One

This just might be Doja Cat's year once again. Even with other massive artists such as Travis Scott finally dropping Utopia after five years and Drake coming back with For All The Dogs, Doja might top them all. The 27-year-old rapper and singer is turning people's heads in a good and bad way with her image and musical shift, which is no secret now. But, to add on to all of the attention she is receiving, she is now going to have even more eyes and ears on her.

After over a year of rap music hitting quite a lull in terms of its Billboard Hot 100 appeal, Doja Cat is the one to bring back more fans to mainstream hip-hop. The "Say So" artist just ended the year-plus drought of a rap song peaking at number one since August 2022. This information comes courtesy of Billboard themselves and it is quite surprising it has been this long. Especially, with Scott's Utopia containing massive hits like "FE!N" with Playboi Carti and "MELTDOWN" with Drake.

Could Doja Cat Continue To Dominate The Charts?

But, forget all of that, Doja's "Paint The Town Red" is the track to conquer this feat. The song is already receiving lots of praise and plays. With over 181 million streams on Spotify and it being the lead single to her long-awaited album, Scarlet, the hype is real. Nonetheless, Doja deserves tons of credit because this song possesses a great, relatable message. It talks about ignoring all of the people who are disliking the person you are turning into because they were comfortable with you being more "normal." But, this might not be the last time she peaks at number one in 2023.

