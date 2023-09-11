Offset Throws Money Out To Fans At His Pop-Up Shop In New Video

Doing a surprise getaway has the potential to get out of hand quickly, just ask Kai Cenat. The streamer had his fans gather in New York so he could giveaway a bunch of stuff including numerous PS5's. The gathering ended up getting completely out of control once fans started fights and destroyed property, resulting in Cenat's arrest. Despite the fact that Cenat is close friends with former-Migos rapper Offset, he also dared to make a public giveaway in NYC over the weekend.

Offset was at his own pop-up shop in NYC over the weekend. Afterward he also decided to give back to fans. In a clip making the rounds today the rapper can be seen throwing quite a bit of money out of the sunroof of his car. The fans in attendance appear to be those that were already coming to his pop-up shop. There's no evidence that the rapper made any prior announcement of a giveaway. As a result, some of his biggest fans got treated to a nice cash gift for showing up to his pop-up shop. Check out the full clip below.

Read More: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” Video Cost $2M, Bardi Planning Freaky Music With Offset

Offset Throwing Out $100s For His Fans

Last week, Offset jumped on a stream with Kai Cenat and the pair spawned a few viral moments. The first came when the rapper revealed that he wasn't prepared for the stream to start. As a result he had a friend holding up his phone the entire time. Another viral clip showed Cenat getting some advice from the rapper to try and shoot his shot with R&B singer SZA.

While they came up with an idea that both he and Cenat initially liked, it ultimately didn't work. In a recent livestream Cenat revealed to fans that SZA had blocked him on Instagram despite the advice given to him by Offset. What do you think of Offset throwing out stacks of $100 bills for his fans? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Offset Addresses Cardi B’s Story About Tattoo, Gives Beyonce & Jay-Z Praise

[Via]