Adidas has built a strong reputation for standout collaborations that go way beyond Yeezy. From luxury fashion houses to underground artists, these partnerships have delivered some of the most unique sneakers in the game.

In this list, we’re ranking the top 10 Adidas collaborations that aren’t Yeezy. The pairs that brought new ideas, big names, and serious hype to the brand:

10. Gucci x Adidas Gazelle

The Gucci x Adidas Gazelle is high fashion in sneaker form. It takes the classic terrace silhouette and reworks it with Gucci’s signature beige-brown GG logo canvas.

White leather stripes and a red leather heel tab add contrast, while the translucent gum sole is stamped all around with Gucci logos for extra flex. Even the tongue gets luxury treatment with ornate detailing.

This collab feels more runway than street, but still manages to stay rooted in sneaker culture. It’s flashy, premium, and exactly what you’d expect when these two icons collide.

9. Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superstar "SuperEarth"

The Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superstar “SuperEarth” is a loud, eco-minded remix of a classic. Covered in multicolor embroidered flowers that spill past the panels with dangling threads, this pair feels like wearable art.

Wotherspoon’s signature love for sustainability and bold design comes through clearly here. The cracked white midsole and vegan materials add another layer of texture and purpose.

Overall, this pair is a statement about the planet and individuality. It takes a bold idea and puts it right on a timeless silhouette.

8. Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Wings "Money"

The Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum “Wings” is loud, wild, and unmistakably one of a kind. Jeremy Scott has always brought chaos and flair to Adidas, and this dollar bill covered high-top is no exception.

From the exaggerated wing attachments to the custom faces on the money print, this sneaker is less about function and more about making a statement. This pair is definitely built for those who want to turn heads.

Love it or hate it, this is what happens when fashion and footwear collide with no rules. The Forum “Wings” is pure Jeremy Scott: bold, bizarre, and unforgettable.

7. Craig Green x Adidas Kontuur I

The Craig Green x Adidas Kontuur I is one of the weirdest, most interesting collabs Adidas has ever done. British designer Craig Green took a risk with this one, reshaping the typical sneaker silhouette with experimental lines and a very textured sole.

The all-black colorway leans into the stealthy vibe, while the chunky rippled outsole looks like it belongs on a lunar rover. You don’t buy this pair for everyday wear you buy it because you want something different.

Green’s high-fashion meets functional design is definitely on display here. It’s an avant-garde take that might not be for everyone, but it proves Adidas is still willing to push the design boundary.

6. Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 SNS X Social Status

The Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 dropped during peak Ultra Boost hype and delivered one of the cleanest collabs of the era. This triple-team project kept things classy with a marled black and white Primeknit upper, matched with jet-black suede overlays and a crisp white Boost midsole.

It wasn’t loud or attention-seeking, but that’s what made it work. It was wearable, versatile, and had just enough detail to separate it from a GR release.

These dropped in 2016 with a limited release and remain one of the best UltraBoost collabs ever. It’s a time capsule from when Boost ruled the sneaker world.

5. BAPE x Adidas Superstar

The BAPE x Adidas Superstar is loud, nostalgic, and straight out of streetwear history. This collab fuses the DNA of two iconic brands: the Adidas timeless Superstar silhouette and BAPE’s signature ABC camo.

The green upper is covered in that unmistakable camo print, topped with a bold white shooting star logo, flipping the usual 3-Stripes. Gold “A Bathing Ape” branding and clean white leather at the heel finish the look.

Released in celebration of BAPE’s 30th anniversary, this pair didn’t just look cool. It paid respect to the ‘90s era when BAPE first started making noise. For collectors and hype fans alike, this release hit the sweet spot.

4. Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba

The Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba is one of the most talked-about collabs in recent memory. This version brought the iconic Samba into the high fashion world, using pony hair, interesting stitching, and vintage laces to elevate the look.

The folded tongue stayed true to soccer roots, but everything else screamed runway-ready. Wales Bonner is known for blending Afro-Atlantic style with European tailoring, and you can feel that mix here. Each detail feels intentional, from the luxe materials to the retro finish.

It’s not just a remix it’s a full reimagining of the shoe. These sold out fast, and every drop since has built more hype. Adidas found a perfect fashion partner in Bonner and this pair is it.

3. Prada x Adidas Superstar

The Prada x Adidas Superstar took a classic shoes and gave it a luxury upgrade. This pair dropped in 2020, combining the shell-toe silhouette with high-end Prada leather.

The look is simple with white with black stripes and a small Prada logo on the heel, but the price tag was anything but. It cost over $500 at retail, making it one of the most expensive Adidas sneakers ever.

Still, the shoe kept the OG Superstar feel, just with more polish. For fans of both streetwear and designer labels, this was a dream collab. It marked the start of a deeper partnership between the two brands, showing how sportswear and luxury could mix.

2. Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low “Cloud White” isn’t pure white, it’s more of a soft grey with layered textures that make it stand out. Released in 2022, this pair helped breathe new life into the classic Forum silhouette.

It features suede, leather, a chunky buckle strap, double tongue, and a drawstring heel , all unique touches that give it Bad Bunny’s stamp. The shoe feels like a full redesign, not just a remix.

With Bad Bunny set to headline the Super Bowl in 2026, his Adidas partnership is about to hit another level. Expect more sneakers, bigger collabs, and a lot more hype. This one still holds up as a fan favorite.

1. Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD "Human Race"

The Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD “Human Race” in yellow is one of the most iconic sneakers of the last decade. It dropped in 2016 and helped kick off the hype wave for Adidas collabs after Yeezy.

The bold yellow color grabs your attention right away, but it’s the message stitched into the upper “HUMAN RACE” that really sticks. Pharrell wanted to promote unity and positivity, and this pair backed that up with both style and purpose.