Doja Cat Announces New Album Title, Shares Details

Doja Cat has had a somewhat turbulent 2023 so far. While she has released a pair of new singles much of the focus on her has been for controversial reasons. Fans have expressed concern over some of her visuals and Instagram posts. Critics of her new music video have accused her of promoting satanic content, while some of her strongest defenders have turned their back on her after she went to war with her fans over calling them “Kittenz.”

But now Doja Cat is explaining some of the details about her new album which can hopefully take some of the news off her controversies. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she announced that the album’s working title is currently Scarlet. That is technically the third different title that the album has officially had during its creation. She also took the opportunity to expand on her vision for the album. “This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” she explains.

Doja Cat’s “Scarlet” Is Coming Soon

Doja Cat elaborates on her desire to have a variety of songs. “So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both. I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”

One of those “bops” will come in the form of Doja’s new single “Paint The Town Red.” The song features a sample of Dionne Warwick, something she seemed to appreciate. The song is off to a good start after debuting in the top 20 of the Hot 100 this week. It follows her other new single “Attention” which dropped earlier this year. What do you think of Doja Cat’s new album title and her ideas for the project? Let us know in the comment section below.

