Doja Cat Drops New “Cash Cow” Photo Dump On Instagram

Between releasing her new music, planning a tour and album drop later this year, and interacting with fans excessively on social media, Doja Cat has been busy. Throughout all of it she’s been regularly posting to social media and she just dropped some new pics to her Instagram. The 7 new pics aren’t necessarily the most elaborate. They see Doja sporting a tiny skirt and a crop top that reads “Cash Cow” alongside a trio of close-up pictures on her face.

As is often the case with Doja Cat, people in the comments are divided. Many have often suggested that Doja gets more love when she wears a wig and more hate when her hair is short. That certainly seems to be the case in this comment section where she’s sporting the short cut. “All the men upset she’s not wearing a wig is crazy to me lol,” one of the top comments observes. Others in the comment section aren’t taking things as seriously. “me thinking of a mean comment I can say so doja will pin me and give me ATTENTION,” the most liked comment on the post reads.

Doja Cat’s Latest Instagram Post

Information about Doja Cat’s upcoming new album has been trickling out in the past few weeks. She’s released two new singles in 2023 which are expected to be on the album. “Attention” dropped back in June and spent its first few weeks on the Hot 100 before slipping off the chart. She followed it up just last week with a new song called “Paint The Town Red.” The accompanying music video faced allegations from many of being a satanic ritual and has amassed over 6.5 million views in less than a week. Meanwhile, the song itself has already racked up over 13 million streams on Spotify.

Later this year Doja is taking off on tour. She’s bringing Ice Spice and Doechii along with her. The tour begins in October and hits 24 stops along the way into December. What do you think of Doja Cat’s newest Instagram photo dump? Let us know in the comment section below?

Read More: Doja Cat Baffles Fans With Bizarre Thirst Trap

[Via]