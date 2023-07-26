Doja Cat’s Boyfriend J. Cyrus Has Some Competition From Westside Gunn: “I Wanna Steal [Her]”

Westside Gunn is a man who’s not afraid to speak his truth, no matter what backlash he may face as a result. Earlier this year, the East Coast icon revealed that he had a prophetic dream in which the late Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls called him the GOAT, raising some eyebrows online. His most recent antics find Gunn expressing an interest in Doja Cat when many others on the internet are doing their part to cancel her.

“I’m not gonna hold [you], I wanna steal @DojaCat from that weird looking gamer dude they be saying [is] racist 😂,” the 40-year-old tweeted on Tuesday (July 25) afternoon, referring to the rap diva’s rumoured new beau. “And take her to the hood so she can wear all that krazy s**t,” he added. “Have her eating at DR Birds with a bald head and patent leather sundress. Y’all wouldn’t be able to tell me s**t.”

Westside Gunn is Coming For J. Cyrus’ Girl

I’m not gonna hold u I wanna steal @DojaCat from that weird looking gamer dude they be saying racist 😂 and take her to the hood so she can wear all that krazy Shìt, have her eating at DR Birds with a bald head and patent leather sundress, y’all wouldn’t be able to tell me shit — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) July 26, 2023

Naaah that’s where u wrong I been with my ol lady for 16 beautiful yrs u goofy, u don’t even know me but wanna open ya mouth we been laughing and playing this whole time but Idiots be thinking I’m serious, but ya collar that’s serious& that baby ass chain u can floss ya teeth wit https://t.co/vCLIamBJUN — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) July 26, 2023

A relationship with Gunn would definitely be preferable to her current romance with J. Cyrus for many of Doja’s “Kittenz.” However, some fans of the Hitler Wears Hermes hitmaker weren’t here for him supporting the 27-year-old, who has a history of engaging with problematic people, including incels and white supremacists.

In response to someone shading his tweet, Westside wrote, “That’s where [you] wrong, I been with my ol’ lady for 16 beautiful [years you] goofy. [You] don’t even know me but wanna open ya mouth, we been laughing and playing this whole time but idiots be thinking I’m serious.”

Doja Cat’s Followers Continue to Decline

Doja Cat has now lost over 600K Instagram followers.



She previously had 26.3M pic.twitter.com/C0NcirmYDl — FilmPop (@TheFilmPop) July 26, 2023

At the time of publication, Doja Cat’s Instagram profile is sitting at 25.7M followers. While still an undeniably impressive number, it’s a significant drop from the 26.3M that @TheFilmPop on Twitter reports she previously had, especially in such a short period of time. Are you still supporting Doja as she continues to receive backlash for her new relationship? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

