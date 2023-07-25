Doja Cat’s Instagram Follower Count Drops By Over 225K After Denouncing Her “Kittenz”

Recording artists are among the highest-paid working professionals in the world. Still, at the end of the day, their earning capacity would be seriously limited if it weren’t for their fans. From dishing out thousands of dollars on tour tickets and merchandise to reposting albums in hopes of putting others on, the support given to creatives is truly what allows them the freedom to create abundantly and share freely with the world. Many in the industry are aware of this, and regularly express gratitude to their fans. Others, such as Doja Cat, struggle to feel a connection with strangers on the internet – no matter how much money they may have given her.

Amid the messy rollout of her next album, the California-born singer has been heavily feuding with fans online. Initially, it was due to her recently publicized relationship with J. Cyrus (an accused child groomer), but as Doja began to block people calling her out for her personal choices, the divide between her and her so-called “Kittenz” has only become more obvious. When one Instagram user asked the Planet Her hitmaker to assure them of her love, Doja refused, making it clear that she doesn’t love people she doesn’t know.

Is this the Decline of Doja Cat?

Doja Cat loses over 200K followers on Instagram following fans controversy. pic.twitter.com/sjUfrWNv3O — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2023

In the time since then, we’ve seen a noticeable decline in the 27-year-old’s follower count on IG. According to Billboard, a social media company called Crowdtangle’s data documents a total of 237,758 accounts unfollowing Doja during the drama unfolding this past weekend. Even with the significant loss, she’s still sitting pretty compared to other embattled stars, with over 25M followers on just the ‘gram.

While some members of the controversial starlet’s audience were obviously pressed by her comments, others feel she’s free to express herself and live life according to her own rules. Do you think that this could be the end of Doja Cat’s reign in pop superstardom as we know it? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

