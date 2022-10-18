Kaalan Walker has learned his fate in his sexual assault trial. On Monday, the 27-year-old rapper turned actor was sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison for sex-related charges brought on by three teenage girls and four women.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, the SuperFly star was convicted of “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication” from attacks on young women dating back to 2013. Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino also ordered Walker to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Kaalan Walker

The troubled actor was arrested in September 2018 on the rape charges, but was subsequently released on bond. He was immediately taken into custody again after the jury’s verdict was read. During a March hearing, prosecutors told jurors that Walker primarily used Instagram and Twitter to lure his alleged victims to locations he chose by booking them for fake photo or music video shoots or with a false promise of introducing them to someone famous.

However, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier disputed the claims telling the jury, “The pattern of Mr. Walker is to make false promises, and they bought it. Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decision. He didn’t force them. It’s pay-back to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.”

Flier also says his client was “portrayed as a monster” and planned to appeal. Walker made his film debut in the 2017 film Kings alongside Halle Berry and Daniel Craig. However, he was best known for starring alongside Trevor Jackson in 2018’s SuperFly.

