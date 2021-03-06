kaalan walker
- Crime“SuperFly” Star Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years In Prison For Raping Multiple WomenThe actor was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. By Lamar Banks
- CrimeKehlani Speaks On Kaalan Walker's Rape Conviction, Calls Out Victim-BlamersShe says she hopes people who supported Walker "feel like sh*t" while targeting blogs and platforms that victim-blamed.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKaalan Walker Convicted Of Rape In Split Verdict: ReportThe "Superfly" actor was accused of using Drake's name to lure his alleged victims. Walker reportedly sobbed in court.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKaalan Walker Sexual Assault Trial Begins, Faces 11 Accusers: ReportProsecutors detail allegations from victims ranging from 16 to 22, from many who claim the "Superfly" actor pretended to book them for modeling gigs.By Erika Marie
- Crime"Superfly" Star Kaalan Walker Faces 30 Sexual Assault Accusers, Trial Begins Next Month: ReportSeveral women accuse the actor of rape and prosecutors reportedly stated his DNA alleged was matched in at least two cases. By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsKehlani Slams Kaalan Walker For Claiming She "Aborted" Baby: "Blatant Lies"Kehlani says she knew Kalaan Walker's victims personally in a follow-up response.By hnhh
- MusicKehlani Shows Support To Woman Accusing Actor Kaalan Walker Of Sexual AssaultThe Oakland native jumped to the defense of a woman who pressed charges against actor Kaalan Walker. By Madusa S.