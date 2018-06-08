superfly
- Crime“SuperFly” Star Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years In Prison For Raping Multiple WomenThe actor was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. By Lamar Banks
- SongsA.CHAL Previews New EP With "LA DUEÑA"A.CHAL drops off "LA DUEÑA."By Milca P.
- Entertainment"SuperFly" Actor Kaalan Walker Charged With 9 Felony Sexual Assault ChargesThe actor has been charged for multiple assaults dating back to 2016. By hnhh
- MusicKR Reportedly Arrested For "Raping Aspiring Models"KR was charged with nine counts of felony sexual assault.By Alex Zidel
- SongsKR Goes For The Jugular On "Pop Out"KR is cashing in on the clout.By Milca P.
- SocietyToronto Mayor Meets With Hip Hop "Deputies" To Discuss Gun ViolenceThe mayor organizes a summit in the wake of Smoke Dawg's tragic death.By Devin Ch
- SocietyFreeway Ricky Ross Talks Being Black In America, Fakeness In Rap & Educating Yourself By Any Means NecessaryThe real Rick Ross speaks. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music50 Cent Goes After Director X, Calls "Superfly" Remake "Weak"50 Cent brings his Instagram beefs to the acting world.By Matthew Parizot
- SongsTrevor Jackson Delivers On Steamy New Track "Good Enough"Trevor Jackson just has one question on his latest.By Milca P.
- Music VideosMiguel Shares New Video For "R.A.N."Check out Miguel's new video for "R.A.N."By Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesFuture's "Superfly" Bonus Tracks Feature Young Thug, Rick Ross & MoreFuture's "Superfly Soundtrack" gets ten new bonus tracks. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRick Ross Calls On Smif-N-Wessun For "Superfly" Bonus Track "Capone Suite"If Rick Ross' life was a movie, they'd call it "Superfly."By Alex Zidel
- NewsFuture & Young Thug Team Up For New Slow Tempo Record “Georgia”Listen to a new bonus collab from Future & Young Thug called "Georgia."By Kevin Goddard
- ReviewsFuture "Superfly Soundtrack" ReviewFuture's soundtrack for Director X's "Superfly" remake is a solid compilation that's a fitting tribute in spirit more than in sound. By Patrick Lyons
- MusicFuture Performs "Nowhere" On Jimmy Kimmel Live!Watch Future perform his Superfly cut "Nowhere" live on Kimmel.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFuture & 21 Savage Channel Superfly Soul On "What's Up With That"Future and 21 Savage ask the important questions. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFuture & Lil Wayne Got The Whip That Can "Drive Itself"Future and Lil Wayne marvel at today's automotive technological advances. By Mitch Findlay