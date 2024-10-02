Charlamagne Tha God Slams The Judicial System For Launching "Diddy Hotline"

"The Breakfast Club" feels this could lead to a whole lot of problems.

Yesterday, the stack of lawsuits against Diddy will increase by 120, according to a report from TMZ. Tony Buzbee, one of the biggest lawyers in the U.S., revealed this in a press conference. He also says that 25 of the accusers were minors at the time of these supposed acts of sexual assault and more. One of the alleged victims claims they were just nine years old. Buzbee even went as far as to say, "The names we are gonna name are names that are gonna shock you". Following that announcement, he also encouraged anyone listening to call the Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-200-7474) if they have any further evidence. This "Diddy Hotline" really set off Charlamagne tha God and the rest of The Breakfast Club.

Overall, they feel this decision to tell the public to call the number is going to lead to more problems than answers. Charlamagne finds it hard to believe that the split was 50/50 in terms of alleged male and female victims. Furthermore, what really set him off in particular is that hardly anyone in this day and age is going to call the "1-800 Diddy R*aped Me Hotline" in "good faith". In fact, he goes as far as to say that this decision from the judicial system is a "joke".

Charlamagne Tha God Says No One Will Call The "Diddy Hotline" In Good Faith

Additionally, and perhaps most astutely, Charlamagne feels this going to invalidate actual sexual assault victim claims in general, and especially against Diddy. They all agreed on that point and added that going through the hotline is going to be a terrible option. On the flip side, though, DJ Envy feels that most of these potentially real victims aren't going to be able to afford an attorney, so this "Diddy Hotline" could be their only option. Time will indeed tell who is being truthful and who is not.