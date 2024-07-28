Swae Lee Gets Ripped To Shreds For Criticizing Kamala Harris

Fans aren't feeling Swae Lee's take on Kamala Harris.

As the election approaches, tensions have only grown higher, particularly after Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race last weekend. He and others have since endorsed Kamala Harris, though not everybody is on board. Swae Lee, for example, recently hopped online to share his thoughts on the Vice President. According to him, fans ought to do their research before voting for her.

"Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole camp," he wrote. "I pay over millions in tax dollars every year this man Sent it to A whole nother country !!!!!!!!! Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away !!!!!!! Think about that sh*t."

Swae Lee Tells Fans Not To Vote For Kamala Harris

"The money we sent away every American citizen could’ve got minimal 200 grand think about that but I guess we don’t need the sh*t and yall standing for Kamala," the performer added. "My black people she don’t do nothing but sign off on things against yall ….(us) voting just cuz you think she’s black is not going to end in your favor."

As expected, his Tweets have earned him a great deal of backlash from other social media users, who are now dragging him on X. While many are simply disappointed by his take on Harris, some have taken the opportunity to dig up his own past. Others are urging him to stay out of the conversation altogether, and encouraging fans to do their own research before deciding who to vote for.

Social Media Users Drag Swae Lee Over Kamala Harris Tweets

What do you think of Swae Lee getting dragged online after telling fans not to vote for Kamala Harris? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

