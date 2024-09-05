Tyrese Calls Joe Budden Out For Disrespecting His Recent "Breakfast Club" Appearance

Tyrese thinks that Joe Budden is using him to get at the crew on "The Breakfast Club," and he finds this treatment unfair.

Tyrese may have "officially retired" from social media after a hot take about masculinity, but he's still got gas in the tank. Moreover, he recently reacted to Joe Budden's reaction to his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, which Joe called "bitter." Also, even though the rapper and podcaster shouted the actor and singer out as a friend of the show, he still recalled how he had a similar energy on the radio show last year. In fact, he brought up the last five years of Mr. Gibson's divorce and relationship struggles. However, other co-hosts brought up that the divorce isn't the only thing that he's been emotional about, so it might be unfair to point to that split as a reason for this perceived "bitterness."

In fact, Budden even said that being bitter isn't a bad thing: just an observation that they're making. Nevertheless, Tyrese pointed out how his previous appearance on (or link-up with) The Joe Budden Podcast saw its titular host make fun of what the actor would say on The Breakfast Club that took on a more emotive or spiritual tone. While Tyrese pointed out the strong bond he has with Joe and with his co-host Melyssa Ford, he also thinks that whenever he does something with Charlamagne Tha God and company, Joe starts sending out strays his way.

Tyrese Blasts Joe Budden For "Bitter" Narrative

Furthermore, Tyrese also posited that there are people on The Joe Budden Podcast who are sticking up for him more than Joe himself, who was his friend in the first place. In addition, he said that there's nothing Budden could say to prove that he's bitter. Finally, the Fast & Furious star said that the Slaughterhouse MC can't speak on anything that he's going through because he never married and thus can't relate to his relationship struggles.