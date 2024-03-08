Tyrese Claims He Can't Afford $10K Child Support Payments Due To Actors' Strike

Tyrese says he was "gravely impacted" by last year's strike.

BYCaroline Fisher
AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon - Inside

It's no secret that last year's Hollywood strikes continue to take a toll on those in the film industry. According to new legal documents, Tyrese is no exception. The docs, obtained by Radar Online, show that the performer recently gave a judge an explanation for why he was short on his latest child support payment. He revealed that due to the actor's strike, his income has drastically decreased, making it difficult to keep up.

“The years in which he films [a Fast & Furious] franchise movie, his income is the highest in those years. In 2022, [Gibson] filmed the franchise movie in question, and he has not filmed any segment in that franchise movie since 2022. Consequently, [Gibson’s] income has fluctuated downward since the trial in this case, and as expected, [Gibson] does not earn the same amount that he earned in August 2022,” his statement reads.

Read More: Tyrese Praises Snoop Dogg For Showing “Vulnerabilities Of An Alpha Male” Amid Brother’s Death

Tyrese Has Been "Gravely Impacted" By 2023 Strikes

American actor and singer Tyrese Gibson on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film Fast X at the Colosseum. Rome (Italy), May 12nd, 2023

“Neither [Gibson] nor anyone else in Hollywood could have predicted the major strikes in 2023," it continues. "That affected everyone’s income who earns a living from the movie industry. [Gibson] was gravely impacted just as everyone who works in Hollywood. Because of the six-month work stoppage in the film industry in 2023, and because [Gibson] has not shot a major film since 2022, [Gibson’s] income has decreased to less than twenty percent (20%) of what [Gibson] was earning in August 2022, which [Gibson] would like to prove at a hearing on this matter.”

Clearly, $10K per month would be pretty tough for anyone to pull off, including Tyrese. What do you think of Tyrese telling a judge he can't pay child support due to the actor's strike? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tyrese & Zelie Timothy Back Together After Brief Split

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
TyresePop CultureTyrese Fights Judge's Custody Settlement Ruling
Tyrese at Fast XPop CultureTyrese Ordered To Pay $650k In Custody Hearing
2023 ESSENCE Holiday SpecialPop CultureTyrese Again Demands New Judge In Divorce Case
Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty ImagesPop CultureTyrese Wants Rihanna To Portray His Girlfriend In "Fast & Furious" Series