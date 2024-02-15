Tyrese & Zelie Timothy Back Together After Brief Split

Earlier this week, Tyrese took to Instagram to share some unfortunate news just before Valentine's Day. According to him, his fiancée Zelie Timothy had broken up with him, claiming that he included too many tracks about his ex-wife Samantha Lee on his latest project, Beautiful Pain. Previously, he revealed that the album was largely inspired by their rocky divorce. “Me and Zelie just broke up over some d*mb sh*t,” he explained. “She demanded that I cancel my ALBUM because there’s too many songs about my ex on there.. f*ck does that even mean?”

Luckily for Tyrese, however, the two of them were able to make a mends pretty quickly. Yesterday (February 14), he hopped on Instagram once again to share that they've gotten back together. He unveiled a carousel full of sweet photos of the two of them together, showing off their rekindled romance.

Read More: Tyrese Explains How Songs About His Exes Led To His Fiancee Breaking Up With Him

Tyrese & Zelie Timothy Celebrate Valentine's Day

"If apologizing would’ve taken me another two weeks, I would’ve did it because you’re worth it. I’m sorry babe," he captioned the carousel. "I love you happy Valentines. @zelietimothy you ARE the BEAUTY that I've discovered in my pain…. Tyrese.Tv is live for only 8 more hours…… She's giving me dirty looks now writing this loooonnngggg a** caption lol." As expected, the speedy reconciliation has left commenters confused, as it was only a couple of days ago that Tyrese announced their breakup publicly. Nonetheless, fans appear to support the reunion.

Clearly, the embattled lovebirds didn't let the brief intermission get in the way of their holiday. "We lock’d in," Zelie commented on the post alongside a gold key emoji. What do you think of Tyrese and Zelie Timothy getting back together only a few days after announcing their split? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tyrese Faces Backlash For Saying He Wishes He Was "Born Latino"

[Via]