Tyrese Claims He Nearly Beat Up His Friend For Having A Photo Of His Girlfriend On His Phone

"One of the homies almost caught a 5 piece with a biscuit," Tyrese says.

By Caroline Fisher
Los Angeles Special Screening And Cast Q&amp;A Of "1992"

Recently, Tyrese took to social media to reflect on a time when he almost got in a fist fight with one of his friends. Fortunately, the whole thing just turned out to be a misunderstanding. According to the performer, he was hanging out with a couple of friends one night when his partner Zelie tried to get a hold of him. When he didn't pick up his own phone, he says she called one of the friends he was with to see if she'd have any luck. Things took a left turn from there, however, when a photo of Zelie popped up on the friend's phone.

He was taken aback by this, assuming that it meant the friend had manually assigned the photo to Zelie's contact. He nearly got violent with his friend, as he was under the impression that something was going on between him and his girlfriend. Luckily, she quickly reassured him that a software update had made the photo come up automatically.

Tyrese Reveals It Was A Misunderstanding

"Fellas just a heads up," he captioned an image of Zelie. "One of the homies almost caught a 5 piece with a biscuit." While the situation was resolved before it was too late this time, this is far from the the first instance that Tyrese has lost his temper. Recently, for example, he fired back at his ex-wife Samantha Lee for her comments on his interview with Joe Budden. He didn't hold back, accusing her of chasing clout and money, as he has in the past.

"She had a whole baby and faked a whole marriage to get the BAG," he said. What do you think of Tyrese's story of nearly beating up his friend because a photo of Zelie popped up when she called? Would you have reacted the same way? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

