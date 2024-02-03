Tyrese Faces Backlash For Saying He Wishes He Was "Born Latino"

Tyrese Gibson has sparked outrage amongst his fans after saying he wished he was "born Latino". Gibson argued that the "Latin community is grounded in family, loyal, enterupenuers, businessmen, and women literally represent the dream. The grind and hustle, doing whatever it takes to stick together despite the odds." Furthermore, it feels as those Tyrese is once again lamented about the breakdown of his marriage last year.

As mentioned, fans were not having this. "It’s Black History Month. 😒Use your black lips and do us all a favor and shut up. Thanks," one person wrote. "Sometimes I wish Black folks actually went to see the hardworking Black people and families all over the country. So many of us are not in LA or Hollywood or highlighted on social media," added another.

Samantha Lee's Joe Budden Interview Has Tyrese Demanding She Change Her Name & Claiming He's Losing Out On Sex

As mentioned, Tyrese has been struggling to overcome the breakdown of his marriage last year. He explosively responded to the interview his ex-wife gave to Joe Budden in November. She wants to be famous, she wants the clout. She had a whole baby and faked a whole marriage to get the BAG. 3 law firms later. Just hear her out guys. Please. Zelie and I are over here decorating this tree and trying to take advantage of these cyber Monday sales to come. Swipe left and just know whoever this person is. She hates my guts and yet her drivers license still says Gibson. Can you please run me my last name back? Soraya can keep it that our angel. Your trash ass birth name is Samantha Schwalenberg," Tyrese ranted as he reposted a clip from the interview.

Furthermore, Tyrese claimed that the interview has affected his relationship with his current partner. "The Joe Budden podcast is now causing havoc in my house. My girl is mad at me about the podcast and after five months, she pulled out the vibrator and used it last night," Tyrese claimed in a separate post. However, this one was met with a fair amount of backlash. Even Tyrese's fans weren't happy that he would put his partner on blast like that for nothing but clout.

