Passenger Plane In Brazil Falls Out Of The Sky In Horrific Video

According to multiple sources, the plane was traveling from Cascavel, Brazil, and headed for Guarulhos Airport, close to Sao Paulo.

Sometimes you have to see things to believe them, and unfortunately the video you are about to watch is real. However, if you are sensitive to danger, you may want to avoid it. A dreadful clip of passenger plane in Brazil plummeting into a fiery explosion is going viral online and according to multiple reports the results are devastating. ABC News is one of the first to confirm that all 62 (58 passengers, four crew members) people onboard lost their lives Friday, August 9. At the time of writing, no one is sure what led to the Voepass aircraft crashing. However, the details on the plane are that it was a 14-year-old, two-engine, ATR 72 model.

In terms of when the unexplained accident occurred, local authorities are saying around 1:28 p.m. local time. The Voepass airline said the plane was traveling from Cascavel, Brazil, and heading over to the Guarulhos Airport, which is close to Sao Paulo. As you can see from the bystander's video, the plane was traveling down at breakneck speed and spinning out of control. People in the comments section are citing that an engine could have stalled and that there was not enough altitude left for the pilots to try and land it more safely.

62 People In Total Were On This Plane In Brazil

Other videos and photos on social media and in other news articles show the where the plane nosedived and became engulfed in flames. Federal police are citing it was near a residential building in Vinhedo, a city outside of Sao Paulo. One of its residents was hurt, but no other deaths are reported. HNHH is sending our thoughts and condolences to all of the families and friends affected by this unthinkable tragedy.