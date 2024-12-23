Anderson .Paak & Mariah Carey Spark Dating Rumors After Fancy Dinner Linkup

This isn't actually the first time the multi-instrumentalist has been linked to someone else post-divorce.

Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey may not share a lot on the surface (outside of being musicians), but they've both gone through some heartbreak. In early 2024, the Silk Sonic bandmate painfully decided to move on from his wife of 13 years, Jae Lin. Making matters worse is that they share two children, so you can only imagine the stress. Then, for Mariah, she's been trying to move on from losing her mother Patricia and her sister Alison on the same day. However, beyond just the grieving, a close friend of her sister made some pretty bombshell claims that Mariah knew about her sibling's declining health and did nothing to help.

We can only imagine how hard it's been at times for both of them, so we continue to send our best to them. So, why are we comparing Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey anyway? Well, it seems that they could be possibly dating, or at least getting there, according to TMZ. Paparazzi caught the two R&B superstars walking into a bougie chain restaurant known as Catch Steak, with this one being in Aspen, Colorado.

Anderson .Paak & Mariah Carey Look They Had A Great Time

If you want to see the photographic evidence of their "dinner date," check out the "[Via]" link below. If you do take a look you'll see .Paak opening the door for Mariah while also placing his hand on her back. Moreover, there's a closer shot of them holding hands and they were all smiles throughout! However, where the sensual tension dissipates is that sources at the restaurant say they left separately.

As it stands, they are not dating but instead working on music together. During the summer, .Paak posted some videos documenting their Electric Lady recording studio in New York City. So, it seems they were just taking some time away from work to grab a bite and kick back. However, we are holding out hope for these two potential lovebirds, especially with the holiday spirit in the air! Also, that music is hopefully coming soon as well! A possible "All I Want For Christmas" Silk Sonic remix?! Yes please!

