Anderson .Paak & Mariah Carey All But Confirm Dating Rumors After Touchy-Feely Dinner

Sources close with TMZ continue to confirm that they aren't an item. This was made known to us at their Catch Steak dinner "date" in the same city the night before Christmas Eve . They are reportedly recording some music together. However, given how even more comfortable they were at Duemani and that he possibly scored some gifts for Mariah, we are convincing ourselves they are official.

The Malibu creator was sporting a gray coat with a white button-up shirt and wearing his trademark flat caps with this one being in a beige. Mariah went for a more late-night look going all black with a flashy necklace. Overall, they seemed to have had another nice meetup, however, nothing seems to be official between these two.

Paparazzi caught Anderson .Paak landing some kisses on Mariah's hands. As for the latter, she was placing her hands on his chest and holding his on the way out of the restaurant. The Silk Sonic singer assisted the R&B queen into her car, showing how chivalrous he's being toward her. During this entire meal, .Paak and Carey were also looking quite fashionable and classy.

It looks like Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey are heading into the new year together after a second dinner date in the span of a week. According to TMZ, their sources spotted the two musicians out at a Mediterranean spot out in Aspen, Colorado called, Duemani. Some close friends seemed to also be in attendance; however, it also appears they were able to have some alone time. In fact, they got about two hours together and, in that period, they were getting cutesy and lovey.

