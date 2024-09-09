Mariah Carey Getting Ready To Perform Again After "Couple Of Rough Weeks"

Carey was recently catching heat from a friend of her sister's for not reaching out ahead of her passing.

According to TMZ, Mariah Carey is getting ready to tour once again. In a recent Instagram post, the R&B icon shared a short clip of her powerfully singing and prepping for said upcoming performances. She will be heading across the globe to China and then eventually Brazil (or vice versa) very soon. However, at the time of writing, nothing is officially set in stone just yet. But despite all that's happened, she seems to be excited to get back onstage and perform in front of thousands. "Back at work. It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much", she said. "I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you! ❤️❤️❤️".

Of course, those "couple of rough weeks" are a reference to the passing of her mother and sister. Both Patricia (87) and Alison (63) died on the same day during the weekend of August 23. Still, no one knows the causes of their deaths. There's also the off chance that Mariah is talking about catching some flak from a friend of Alison's in regard to not reaching out and that the singer knew about her sibling's condition.

Mariah Carey Has A Message For Her Fans

Carey never addressed the matter publicly, but there's probably a chance she talked to David Baker behind closed doors. He accused her of being aware about her dwindling life expectancy for about a month. Alison was reportedly heartbroken about never getting a "phone call or, better still, a video call". There continues to still be a lot of questions about all of this, so stay with us for anything else regarding this ongoing storyline.