Rihanna Let’s Out A Hilarious Chant As Mariah Carey Signs Her Breast In Front Of Fans

Rihanna described the moment as "epic."

Rihanna was in attendance for Mariah Carey's final Christmas Time Tour concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday. After singing along in the crowd to some of her holiday hits, Rihanna met up with the iconic singer before she walked backstage. In a viral clip from their interaction, Carey signs Rihanna's chest as the Fenty mogul takes the mic and yells out: “Mariah Carey is signing my t**. This sh*t is f*cking epic.”

Later in the night, Carey shared a post on Instagram reflecting on the show while sharing a series of pictures and videos. “Lambs, thank you for making my #Christmastime so special,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve loved singing with you every night, and I can’t wait to see you all tomorrow in Brooklyn for the last show of the tour.”

Mariah Carey Performs On Her "Christmas Time Tour"

Mariah Carey arrives on stage for the opening night of her Christmas Time tour at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans were stoked to see Carey back and performing after she had to cancel her three previous concerts while battling the flu. Those dates included stops in Pittsburgh, Newark, and Belmont. "Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much," Carey wrote at first in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 11. Two days later, she confirmed she wasn't quite ready to get back on stage. "Newark and Belmont — I wish I had better news but unfortunately I’m still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight and on Sunday," she wrote.

Mariah Carey Runs Into Rihanna