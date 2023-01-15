Michigan-born singer Vedo graced fans with Mood Swings, his latest solo album since 2021’s 1320. On it, the R&B star toys with varying styles in the genre, from classic sultry slow-burns to brighter trap-influenced tunes. Overall, it makes a concise and varied collection of tracks that don’t overstay their welcome.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 12: Vedo during Mood Swings Listening Party at Chelsea House on January 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

While Vedo garnered his fame among other stars on The Voice, this album doesn’t need much outside assistance. Moreover, there are only two features listed: rapper-singer Tink and superstar Chris Brown. Him and Vedo released their track “Do You Mind” just last week as a single.

Furthermore, that track is one of the more upbeat and breezy moments on the album. Also, it’s playfully lustful and provides a nice contrast to the project’s more melancholy cuts like “FOREVER.” Some standout lines from the song are “I like what I like, I’m not the type that’s gon’ be stalkin’ you. Oh, I know I’m a player but I’ll wait up, shoot my shot and then I follow through. You so good, I wanna give my heart to you. Put that ass in park and send a car to you.”

That being said, the former Voice contestant also throws it back to more old-school styles of R&B. For example, there’s the opener “Waterfalls,” with its wailing guitars, lumbering tempo, and cavernous drums. Moreover, there’s a nice variety of snap beats, trap percussion, and live instrumentation to make each track feel part of a larger whole. However, Vedo’s vocal range and melodic tendencies are always at its core.

Still, what did you think of Vedo’s new album, Mood Swings? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and peep the tracklist down below. Also, if you haven’t listened to the album yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service. As always, stay up to date with HNHH for the best new releases in R&B.

