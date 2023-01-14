Whether they admit it or not, when many people come into money, one of the first things they do is make cosmetic alterations to their appearance. From buccal fat removal to BBLs, the changes one can make are endless – though not all of them end up being worthwhile. In Queen Naija’s case, she went under the knife to fix a few insecurities and came out of the procedure with even more.

Recently, the R&B songstress was asked about her regrets. After a long pause, she admits, “I’m scared to say this” before hesitating again. Finally, she reveals that having fat added to her butt is one thing she wouldn’t do again.

Queen Naija attends the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

“You wish you never did it?” a male voice in the video asks Naija. “Like not as much,” the 27-year-old explains. “I didn’t think it was gonna do that much, should’ve just gotten like the tummy tuck and some shots.”

In the comment section, several users were quick to point out the recurring narrative that BBLs are going out of style. Additionally, other mentioned that if it bothers her significantly, she can always get a removal down the road. However, according to the vocalist, the thought of another surgery is enough for her to live with her regrets.

“I hated my hip dips and c-section belly,” she wrote in the comments of @theneighborhoodtalk’s post. “Now I dislike how all my weight gain goes to my booty and hips. Either way, I disliked something.”

She went on, “Can’t be perfect y’all [shrug emoji]. I would get it reduced but the risk of getting put to sleep again is scary.”

Naija’s confession earned plenty of supportive responses, with many users telling her that regular workouts should help solve her problem.

@queennaija/Instagram

In other news, the Michigan native has already shared her first single of 2023, along with a music video featuring Big Meech.

