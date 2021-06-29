reduction
- Pop CultureBig Meech Might Be Out Of Jail Next Year After Sentence Reduction BidThe BMF boss previously got a three-year reduction in 2021, which is a similar change to what he and his team just filed for in court.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCasanova Asks For Reduction Of Prison Sentence, Denies Robbery ChargesThe rapper also cited that his "extraordinary acceptance of responsibility" warrants mercy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeQueen Naija Regrets "Adding Fat To Her Butt," Says She's Scared Of A Reduction"The risk of getting put to sleep again is scary," she told fans in a blog's Instagram comments.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDreamDoll Reveals She Recently Underwent A Butt ReductionShe added it was her fourth time under the knife. By Madusa S.