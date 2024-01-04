Big Meech Might Be Out Of Jail Next Year After Sentence Reduction Bid

Big Meech, the co-founder of the Black Mafia Family (BMF), might get yet another sentence reduction in his 30-year stint, according to AllHipHop. Moreover, he and his legal team asked for another three-year reduction, one that he previously nabbed back in 2021, moving his scheduled release from May 2031 to May 2028. Meech faced conviction for money laundering and running a national crime enterprise, for which he received over $270 million in drug trade profits from the late 1990s until 2007. His previous reduction came after a reevaluation of drug quantity and chemical quantity across all related charges.

Furthermore, now Lil Meech's father and his lawyer Brittany K. Barnett of the Burned Alive project think they deserve a step further. They motioned for another sentence reduction of three years, which if approved, would set Big Meech's release date for May of 2025. In addition, their argument cited Section 18 582(c)(2) of the U.S. Criminal Code (U.S.C.), which states a judge can reduce a sentence if sentencing rules for their charges became more lenient after the conviction. This pairs with an April 2023 amendment which eliminates certain "criminal history status points" for select individuals with criminal history.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. attends STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage/Getty Images)

Specifically, it seems like this eliminates "status points" imposed during an individual's sentence, and Barnett believes this amendment would strike at least two points off the former crime boss. As this law came into effect in November of 2023, they believe he is qualified for another reduction as outlined in the U.S.C. Big Meech has done a lot to change his image, outreach, and philosophy while in prison. For example, he contributed to many charity events in his community and wants to rebrand BMF under the "Build More Families" moniker for positive change.

"Notably, Federal Bureau of Prisons (B.O.P.) staff observed that ‘Flenory has displayed a dedication to remaining physically fit and has taken it upon himself to lead and teach exercise classes to other inmates,'” his lawyer remarked. “He also leads regular focus groups out of various self-help books and appears to [have] a positive mental health effect [on] other inmates." We'll see whether the court is compassionate to the "Power" critic's efforts. Stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Big Meech.

