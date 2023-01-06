The second season of BMF is upon us, and Lil Meech is speaking candidly about his incarcerated father. The season premiere kicks off today (January 6), and the cast is in the middle of their latest press run to promote the series. Demetrius Flenory Jr., also known as Lil Meech, portrays his father, Big Meech, on the show. The elder is currently serving a sentence connected with his involvement in the infamous Black Mafia Family.

Recently, Lil Meech was joined by his BMF co-star Myles Truitt on The Morning Hustle. He was asked if there was anything in the series that Big Meech doesn’t necessarily like. “Not so much as far as acting, but he don’t really like seeing stuff that he don’t do,” said Lil Meech.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Demetrius Flenory Jr. attends the red carpet premiere of Starz “BMF” Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“So, even if it’s like, me wearing my show strings. So, he like, ‘N*gga, why you go your shoe strings tied up. I ain’t ever wear my shoes like that,'” he continued. Lil Meech joked, “What?! This is TV!”

He further said, “What’s crazy is, every jail is different. Some jails don’t show premium cable, premium channels. So, he got blessed that the jail he’s in, he’s able to watch the show.”

Lil Meech also added his father is a medium security facility after serving at a maximum. Now that Big Meech can watch the show, he doesn’t want to be transferred because the new location may not allow BMF.

“Another thing he hated, which is so funny,” the actor said. “Remember when the plug punched me in the stomach? He was mad. He was like, ‘N*gga, I ain’t never got hit! Punch me in the stomach? Nobody ever beat me up!’ It was too funny.”

Lil Meech has to remind his pops that this is all entertainment. “Something gotta be dramatized. Everything can’t be real.”

Check out the clip from The Morning Hustle below.