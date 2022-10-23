Tray Chaney says that he manifested his role on season 2 of BMF by rapping about being cast in a song he recorded weeks beforehand. Speaking with HipHopDX after the release of his recent project, Chaney Vision Dreams Vol.1 (Do Y’all Hear Me), Chaney recalled rapping about getting a role on the show in his song, “New Heights.”

“I just dropped my 10-song visual album Chaney Vision Dreams Vol.1 (Do Y’all Hear Me) October 10th,” Tray Chaney said. “One of the videos shot is titled ‘New Heights.’ We shot this back in April of this year. In the song I say: ‘50 when you gone put me on that BMF screen/ It’s been long over due/ I’ll murder any scene ask George P.’”

Casting for BMF is handled by George Pierre, who helped Chaney land his role on Saints & Sinners.

“I had been auditioning for BMF since first season and never got cast,” Chaney continued. “May of this year, they were auditioning for season 2 and boom: George Pierre reached out. I auditioned for the role of Bleek. ‘New Heights’ video dropped on April 11 & next thing you know I’m on set by June 6 of this year.”

Chaney is perhaps best known for his breakout role as Malik “Poot” Carr on HBO’s The Wire. He also appeared in David Simon’s newest show set in Baltimore, We Own This City.

The second season of BMF is expected to air on Starz in January.

Check out the music video for “New Heights” below.

