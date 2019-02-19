regrets
- MusicScHoolboy Q Still Regrets Missing Out On Using Travis Scott's "Goosebumps" BeatImagine Q and Travis on "goosebumps!" That would have been crazy too. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsCarmelo Anthony Has No Regret About Retiring Without A RingMelo isn't worrying about going untitled.By Ben Mock
- MusicO.T. Genasis Responds To T-Pain Admitting He Regrets $400k ChainO.T. Genasis has responded to T-Pain admitting he regrets his $400,000 "Big Ass Chain."By Cole Blake
- LifeQueen Naija Regrets "Adding Fat To Her Butt," Says She's Scared Of A Reduction"The risk of getting put to sleep again is scary," she told fans in a blog's Instagram comments.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsPaul Pierce Expresses Zero Regret After Instagram Live DebaucheryPaul Pierce is doing just fine following his exodus from ESPN.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingThe Rock Explains One Of His Biggest WWE RegretsThe Rock came out and paid homage to a WWE legend.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKid Cudi Regrets Not Working With XXXTentacion & Juice WRLDKid Cudi recently reflected on what it would have been like to work with Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion.By Alexander Cole
- TVRobin Wright Reveals Her Only Regret About The "House Of Cards" EndingRobin Wright says she has one regret about the ending of Netflix's "House of Cards."By Cole Blake
- AnticsQueen Naija Defends Clarence White After He Tweets He's Proud Of Son's PackageQueen Naija admitted that Clarence White's tweet was wrong, but she doesn't think he deserved some of the accusations he was hit with from the public.By Erika Marie
- GramAri Lennox Says Worst Part Of Success Is "People Judging Your Every Move"Ari Lennox penned a lengthy post about her regrets, in which she condemned her critics for not allowing her to be herself and "judging [her] every move."By Lynn S.
- SongsNicki Minaj Confesses Which Songs She Wishes She'd Never RecordedNicki has some regrets about her discography.By Lynn S.
- MusicIrv Gotti's Biggest Regret Involves Embarrassing Jennifer Lopez & Calling Her A "B-Word"He claims he was on drugs at the time.By Erika Marie
- MusicBryson Tiller Says He Regrets Using Real Name As Stage NameBryson Tiller wishes he didn't use his government name as his stage name. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey Regrets One Part Of His Controversial Discussion With Mo'NiqueHe says he "misspoke."By Zaynab