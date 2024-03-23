Mase Reveals Whether Or Not He Regrets Quitting Rap At His Peak

It's no secret that Mase's career has seen many pivots, but according to him, he doesn't regret a single one. During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, the Jacksonville native reflected on his decision to step back from the rap game in the late 90s when he was at his peak. He went an unexpected route, opting to go to college and eventually becoming an ordained minister.

During the show, he was asked whether or not he still believes he made the right decision to quit when he did. He explained that while it may not have made sense to many at the time, looking back he can see that it worked out in his favor. Mase went on to list various misfortunes that other Bad Boy artists ran into, calling it his "destiny" to have taken a step back when he did.

Mase Thinks He Made The Right Decision

“Everything now that we see playing out was all the things I escaped — the car, the Shyne, the Loon, Puff Daddy, the Craig Mack, the Biggie Smalls — so even though I made those decisions and it cost me money, that’s why I got with Killa and they gave me the money back. I didn’t lose no money," he described. "Destiny.”

“See, that’s why it’s destiny," he told someone off-camera. "You asked me the right question, we at the right place. This is how it’s meant to go, man.” Mase isn't wrong about the money he lost coming back to him later down the road. He now hosts one of the most popular sports podcasts in the U.S. with Cam'ron, which only continues to grow. What do you think of Mase sharing why he doesn't regret quitting rap in the 90s? Do you agree that he made the right decision? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

