O.T. Genasis says that there are worse decisions to be made than T-Pain dropping $400,000 on his “Big Ass Chain.” Genasis discussed T-Pain’s recent comments on regretting the iconic chain while speaking with TMZ.

He explained that the real regrets are “unnecessary dinners and bottles and all kind of stuff like that.” He added that those are the kinds of things “you don’t never get to see.”

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA – MAY 18: Rapper O.T. Genasis performs onstage during The Liftoff presented by Power 106 at FivePoint Amphitheatre on May 18, 2019 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

He continued: “Then you look at it like, ‘Damn where all that money go? I coulda bought my chain.’”

From there, Genasis admitted that T-Pain’s chain was “not a good investment,” but said, “I thought it was a good decision ‘cause I remember that. Some things we just do for our image. We make dumber decisions than that.”

T-Pain previously discussed regretting the hefty purchase during a discussion with Oliver Tree. He also revealed that he bought the item after a stranger dared him to do so.

“One of my biggest fuckin’ regrets but I keep it around to remind myself,” Pain told Tree.

He added that the piece is worth $200,000 right now: “Price just went down. Price of gold and diamonds aren’t what they used to be.”

T-Pain continued: “Somebody was on the side of the stage at one of my shows and they said, ‘I bet you won’t get a big ass chain that says Big Ass Chain.’ And I said, ‘You don’t know how fuckin’ much money I got right now so don’t fuckin’ try me.’ I don’t know the guy, didn’t get his number, never seen him again and went and spent money on this chain to prove to this stranger that I would do it. Still don’t know who the fuck it was.”

Check out O.T. Genasis’ comments on T-Pain’s chain below.

