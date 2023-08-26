Bktherula And NBA YoungBoy Get Into Their Melodic Bag On “CRAZY GIRL P2”

Two Southern rappers meet for a follow-up of a song all about two crazy people trying to make it work. Atlanta, Georgia rapper and crooner Bktherula joins up with workhorse NBA Youngboy for “CRAZY GIRL P2.” This is a remake of her song “CRAZY GIRL,” which is track five off of her 2023 album LVL5 P1. It was her first album in two years where she brought on Destroy Lonely and fellow rising female star Rico Nasty.

What put her on the map were a couple of songs on Soundcloud, right around the time when the platform was putting a lot of new artists on to music fans. She began getting traction on the streaming platform in 2018 with the release of her singles “Faygo” and “Left Right”. Two years later in 2020, Bktherula’s song “Tweakin’ Together” went viral on TikTok. “LEFT RIGHT” is racking up streams with over 37.2 million on Spotify. “Tweakin’ Together” is also popular amongst the fans with 23 million plus plays.

Read More: Erica Mena Arrested In Atlanta With Bambi & ZellSwag After Bar Fight: Report

Fans Of YoungBoy And Bktherula Like What They Hear

Both versions of “CRAZY GIRL” are about a toxic relationship and both do not even know each other’s crazy tendencies. This version remains the same but adds a melodic verse from NBA YoungBoy that matches the themes. Fans are currently in favor of the duo coming together again, “They’re perfect for each other frfr.” Another comment reads, “Yall should work together again. Yall energy and voices went so well together.” We will wait and see what happens, but we could see another collaboration sooner than later.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new version of “CRAZY GIRL P2” with Bktherula and NBA YoungBoy? Which version do you think is better? Should these two collaborate again? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mmm, she came back to Salt Lake, n****, I’m in the studio

She made it in, it was late, and I truly missed you

And she got my whole name tatted on her body, truth be told

Read More: Finesse2tymes Arrested On Federal Warrant From 2018