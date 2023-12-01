Bktherula Joins On The Radar For A New Freestyle "IT WASN'T ME"

Georgia femcee Bktherula has been having a standout year in 2023. The 21-year-old rapper and singer dropped an album and a handful of singles, with presumably her last as of today. She got the year started with her fourth project to date with LVL5 P1. That featured the hit "FOREVER, PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)."

The tape was ten tracks and ran just around 20 minutes. After that, Bktherula put out a fairly unexpected single with NBA YoungBoy. "CRAZY GIRL P2" dropped in late August and featured the off-kilter flows that she is known for. Now, she gets to join some awesome company with her most recent effort.

Listen To "IT WASN'T ME (FREESTYLE)" By Bktherula & On The Radar

On The Radar has provided us with fire freestyles this year. A few of them to name include Lil Yachty's, as well as Drake and Central Cee's. They have garnered millions of views on YouTube and are a great way to get your name out there. For an up-and-comer like Bk, it is a cool moment to see her earn more shine. She freestyled for them a few days ago. But, the single version is out now. You can check out "IT WASN'T ME (FREESTYLE)" now.

Quotable Lyrics:

Like, name hold weight in the hood

Then we gon' spin it again till we win

B****, shouldn't be us if you could

Keep it a stack like a n**** named Jenga

Gang better knock on some wood

If somebody see me run back to Alyce

