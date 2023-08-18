Lil Uzi Vert & Bobbi Althoff Link Up At Bktherula Concert: Video

Lil Uzi Vert has been everywhere lately – including with podcaster Bobbi Althoff. As they continue to prepare for their Barter 16 project’s debut, the Philadelphia native has been spending time with friends, both new and old, as well as teasing what they’ve been cooking up in the studio. On Thursday (August 17), LUV teamed up with Mike WiLL Made-It for a new banger called “Blood Moon,” and days before that, the rapper linked up with Young Thug’s sister to turn up to some songs from Barter 16.

Today (August 18), a video of Lil Uzi out at a recent Bktherula concert surfaced online. It’s definitely not surprising to see the “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker supporting his contemporaries, but what did leave some people shocked is Althoff’s presence at the show. “Ily @bktherula but why @liluzivert n @bobbialthoff here [right now]?” the original poster asked in the clip below, which zooms in to show people who resemble the two entertainers.

Lil Uzi Vert and Bobbi Althoff Seen Out Together

It’s likely that the Uzi and Bobbi are working on something for her web series, though internet trolls did speculate that the 28-year-old won’t beat the cheating allegations this time. They were referencing the incident at the BET Awards, at which time JT threw her phone at her partner, allegedly because of something he said to, or about Ice Spice. They’ve obviously since kissed and made up, but if trolls start taunting the City Girl about Althoff, she likely won’t be happy.

It’s been several weeks since Bobbi Althoff and Drake’s interview dropped online, but still, pop culture fanatics continue to discuss the awkwardness of it all. The internet personality recently spoke with Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy about her experience interviewing the Canadian, though he’s been facing some backlash for asking Althoff if she slept with Drake. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

