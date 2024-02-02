Bktherula Drops Vivid Single "CRAYON," Plus A Big Future Update

There are a lot of MCs out there looking to break the mold of your everyday hip-hop artist. Bktherula, a 21-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the newest female talents doing this. She specializes in more melodic, out-of-sync rapping, sort of like Blueface. Bk has been in the game for about three years or so now and she is just getting started.

We have covered her work a handful of times on the site so far. Some of her most notable songs include one with the polarizing NBA YoungBoy. "CRAZY GIRL, Pt. 2" is a messy love song in which both talents display their nasally flows. In addition, Bktherula also made a big appearance on the On The Radar show for a freestyle.

Listen To "CRAYON" By Bktherula

Now, she is back to provide a new single, her first of the new year. Titled "CRAYON," it is a short two-minute track. This song is also a part of her upcoming project LVL 5 P2. It will follow up its predecessor from last year. According to multiple reports, the sequel album will hit streaming platforms on March 8. For now, check out the "CRAYON" music video above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "CRAYON," by Bktherula? Is she becoming a star in hip-hop, why or why not? Is this the best song she has ever made? Does this get you excited for her upcoming album, LVL 5 P2?

Quotable Lyrics:

And I want the lace front wit the brown at the top, and the teal at the bottom, like crayon

I done recouped two years ago, like n**** the f*** is you sayin'?

If you wanna race me up to the top, then b****, put the Tay-K on

Me, and my girl got periods today, I cried like a b****, I admit it

Record it myself, I wrote it myself, I like it, so I'ma submit it

I just linked up with a fan today, but she want me to be submissive

