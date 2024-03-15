Bktherula Levels Up On "LVL5 P2"

Atlanta, Georgia rapper and singer Bktherula is one of the most fun and intriguing voices in the trap scene period. In a landscape where predictability is more and more common nowadays, she definitely goes against the grain. It is great to see that, especially for the short amount of time she has been in the game. 2019 was the year she released her first single and from there, she continues to show steady growth. Bktherula's off-kilter style and flows may not be everyone's taste, but at least she is bringing some fresh ideas to the table on LVL5 P2.

If that title looks familiar to you, that is because this new album is a sequel to LVL5 P1, which saw its release in 2023. The P1 and P2, according to the press release, stand for player one and player two. Bktherula is big gaming fan and we can certainly see it. Some of the beats she chooses sound like they would fit right at home in a space exploration video game.

Listen To LVL5 P2 By Bktherula

They complement her dreamy voice to a tee on songs like "FEATHERS," "JUST MAKE SURE," and "WISHUWASDACREW." There are also a pair of impressive guests here, with JID and Cash Cobain. JID just continues to prove that he can mold his delivery to any instrumental on "WOMAN." As for Cobain, his production style evolves again on the provocative "SHAKIN IT." He manages to sample the popular TikTok track "Let Go" by Ark Patrol and Veronikka Redd. Bktherula is showing on LVL5 P2 that she is a voice that you need to continue to keep your ears on.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, LVL5 P2, by Bktherula? Was this record worth the wait for you so far, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward right now and why? Who had the stronger guest performance, JID or Cash Cobain? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bktherula. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

LVL5 P2 Tracklist:

CODE NUN TATTI BOI SHAKIN IT (feat. Cash Cobain) JUST MAKE SURE WISHUWASDACREW INSANE CRAYON WOMAN (feat. JID) FEATHERS THE WAY RACKS UP

