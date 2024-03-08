Bktherula Goes To The Next Level On New Single & Music Video "THE WAY": Stream

Ahead of the Atlanta creative's new album next week, "LVL5 P2," she came through with a tender and transportive outlier in her discog.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Bktherula is gearing up for her new album LVL5 P2 next week after its first installment last year, and it's shaping up to be one of the most creative and vibrant albums of 2024 so far. Moreover, she already dropped the colorful banger "CRAYON" as a single, and now she's back with perhaps the most overt and extreme display of her range yet. The Atlanta multi-hyphenate just dropped the single and music video "THE WAY," which follows two women in love on a sunset-adorned coastline, dancing in their home, and eating ice cream by some palm trees. It's a very sweet visual with a lot of creative animation towards the end and a simple, effective, and gorgeously shot and colored approach.

As for "THE WAY" itself, this is one of Bktherula's most tender, acoustic, mellow, and structurally unique records in her entire discography. It might remind listeners of previous cuts like "SUMMER" or some material on the LOVE BLACK project, but with some added flair. For one, she mostly delivers refrains here about "the way" and "the light of the room," with a brief verse longing to stay grounded to humanity and mortality with a special someone despite the sins of themselves, the world, and the forces like drugs that aim to replicate that feeling. Also, the "IT WASN'T ME" rapper's vocal performance is very warm, and beautifully muted guitar strums, atmospheric synth pads, and what sounds like subtle conga percussion towards the end really makes this an excitingly lush taste of LVL5 P2.

Bktherula's New Single "THE WAY": Stream & Watch The Music Video

We say "excitingly" because this is the same ferocious MC who brought us "CRAZY GIRL P2" with NBA YoungBoy. She's always had incredible range, versatility, and talent, but with this new song in mind, we predict that this will be her most all-encompassing and definitive work yet when it comes to her many skills. If you haven't heard Bktherula's "THE WAY" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service. Peep the music video above and some notable lyrics below, and make sure to stick around for LVL5 P2, dropping on Friday, March 15. As always, for more great music drops around the clock, stay posted on HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics
Let’s not light up, 'cause we already higher,
We already high, in our life, living our life full of sin, and I know it ain't right,
We already high, cut all of the ties,
Patience is deemed as forever, but you’ll see it’s light

