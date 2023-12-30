NBA YoungBoy-Themed Birthday Party For 38-Year-Old Man Sparks Controversy

It's no secret that NBA YoungBoy has quite the following, with countless fans rallying behind the 24-year-old as he navigates beef, legal issues, and more. Unfortunately, however, one man has been going viral for seemingly taking his support entirely too far. In a new clip, the man's 38th birthday celebration is underway, complete with a variety of YB-themed decorations.

His party appears to have taken place in a public park, with the Baton Rouge native's music on full blast. A large table displaying cupcakes and other treats with the rapper's face on them takes center stage. The man even went the extra mile, recruiting a cardboard cutout of NBA YoungBoy to join him at the event.

Grown Man Roasted For YB Birthday Party

The man's birthday celebration has prompted quite a bit of controversy, with several social media users sharing their thoughts on the party theme. According to many, 38 is much too old to have a party centered around YB. "The cardboard cutout at a 38th bday is INS*NE," one commenter claims. "Who agreed to help him set this up?" another wonders.

While plenty of users are roasting the man for the party, others are coming to his defense, noting how he has the right to celebrate turning 38 however he chooses. "Everyone just needs to live their own life wtf do people care about this for," one commenter says. "Let people do what makes them happy even if you find it weird," someone else writes. Others are calling cap, speculating that the clip was actually taken at a child's party. What do you think of a 38-year-old man celebrating his birthday with an NBA YoungBoy-themed party? Do you think he's too old to ring in another year with his favorite rapper? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

