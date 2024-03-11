Karlissa Saffold Fights Sukihana To Stand Up For Her Daughter

People obviously love drama and there's nothing more dramatic than an argument erupting into a fight. That was the case recently when Karlissa Saffold and Sukihana got into it during the filming of a TV show. It began when Saffold felt she had to stand up for her daughter as Suki tried to start a fight with her. Things escalated really quickly and ended up with Sukihana on her back after Saffold completely knocked her over. Throughout the entire interactions there's a crowd watching on a reacting in real time.

Another place people are reacting to the video is in the comments of an Instagram repost. While fans piled up a variety of responses, even some fellow celebs weighed in. Most notably, Sexyy Red stood up for her friend and collaborator Sukihana. "@sukihanagoat so tiny & cute she don’t need to b fightin u h03z period" she said in the comment section. Additionally Karlissa herself pulled up in the comments to make sure fans didn't get the wrong idea. "I do not condone violence. I went for the fun and games" her comment reads. Check out the video and various reactions to it below.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Puts Tokyo Toni On Blast

Karlissa Saffold And Sukihana Fight Video

Over the weekend, Karlissa Saffold had her son Blueface on her mind. He's currently behind bars and has been since early this year. She shared some old pictures of the rapper as a kid while continuing to advocate for his release. He's currently being held in police custody for violating his probation and it's unclear when he'll be released.

While behind bars, Blueface has started to warm up on Chrisean Rock again. In a jail phone call between the pair he describes Chrisean as his "wife." That verbiage left Saffold pretty stunned when she reacted to the call on social media. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold knocking Sukihana over? Do you think she the move was justified because she was sticking up for her daughter? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Enjoys Jaidyn Alexis Performance

[Via]