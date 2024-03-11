Karlissa Saffold Fights Sukihana To Stand Up For Her Daughter

Fans debated who was at fault in the comments.

BYLavender Alexandria
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

People obviously love drama and there's nothing more dramatic than an argument erupting into a fight. That was the case recently when Karlissa Saffold and Sukihana got into it during the filming of a TV show. It began when Saffold felt she had to stand up for her daughter as Suki tried to start a fight with her. Things escalated really quickly and ended up with Sukihana on her back after Saffold completely knocked her over. Throughout the entire interactions there's a crowd watching on a reacting in real time.

Another place people are reacting to the video is in the comments of an Instagram repost. While fans piled up a variety of responses, even some fellow celebs weighed in. Most notably, Sexyy Red stood up for her friend and collaborator Sukihana. "@sukihanagoat so tiny & cute she don’t need to b fightin u h03z period" she said in the comment section. Additionally Karlissa herself pulled up in the comments to make sure fans didn't get the wrong idea. "I do not condone violence. I went for the fun and games" her comment reads. Check out the video and various reactions to it below.

Over the weekend, Karlissa Saffold had her son Blueface on her mind. He's currently behind bars and has been since early this year. She shared some old pictures of the rapper as a kid while continuing to advocate for his release. He's currently being held in police custody for violating his probation and it's unclear when he'll be released.

While behind bars, Blueface has started to warm up on Chrisean Rock again. In a jail phone call between the pair he describes Chrisean as his "wife." That verbiage left Saffold pretty stunned when she reacted to the call on social media. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold knocking Sukihana over? Do you think she the move was justified because she was sticking up for her daughter? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
