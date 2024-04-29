Sukihana Arrested On Drug Charges: What We Know

Sukihana and controversy are pretty much attached at the hip, so when news of her arrest broke out, public reaction was polarizing. No stranger to making headlines, the rapper and reality TV personality found herself in cuffs this past week. She was arrested in North Lauderdale, Florida. The charges against her, however, are quite serious.

Sukihana’s arrest involves not one but two illegal drugs. Specifically, after allegedly being caught with MDMA (ecstasy) and codeine, she also faces heat due to her purported intent to sell. The rapper was taken into police custody on Thursday, April 25th, and could be in serious hot water. However, with a cheeky grin in her recent mugshot, we’re not so sure Sukihana’s bothered about the ordeal. Or maybe that’s what she wants us to think.

Details Of The Arrest

The rapper was reportedly caught in possession of quantities of ecstasy and codeine with the intent to sell. Sukihana’s arrest records were obtained by HipHopDX, which claims that she’s been charged with two counts of violation of Florida Statute 893.13. Evidently, the police believe her to be a mule or distributor for these controlled substances. More specifics about how and why she was arrested have not yet been provided by the authorities. Moreover, the police department has also not released formal statements about arresting the Love & Hip Hop Miami star.

Additionally, no information is available about whether this was a planned raid or a routine stop leading to her arrest. Right now, the rap star is being held at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach while she waits for her upcoming court appearances. Her total bail amount was set at $7,500: $2,500 for the ecstasy charge and $5,000 for the codeine charge. It's also unknown if she has paid bail and is yet to be released.

There remain many unanswered questions, and there is no official comment from Sukihana or her representatives about the arrest. Nonetheless, the rumor mill continues to spread, especially about just how much of the illegal drugs she allegedly possessed. That, as a result, determines if she will face prison. If found guilty of intending to sell drugs, she could face severe legal punishment, but her court date is still unscheduled. Nonetheless, her lawyers will likely try hard to get the charges reduced or dismissed. It's worth noting that in 2021, Sukihana was arrested for battery charges in Florida, although many details of that case are still unclear.

Fan Reaction & Social Media Buzz

Soon after news of Sukihana's arrest made its way to the internet, there were various reactions online. While some expressed shock and disappointment at the news, others seemed unsurprised, given her controversial reputation. However, what did garner significant buzz was the smirk on her face while posing for her mugshot. With bright orange hair, Sukihana seems pleasantly unbothered by the arrest.

More official information will likely be released over the next few days and weeks as she appears before a judge and her case moves through the legal system. Her team may also give statements providing more explanation. While the charges against her are quite serious, many vital facts remain unknown, as the legal case is just beginning. Only time will tell how this arrest ultimately impacts Sukihana’s career.

[via]