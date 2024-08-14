YG Cleverly Implies That Saweetie Cheated On Him Following Their Shouting Match

Cell phone drama was cited as the cause of their fight.

This past Saturday, August 10, YG and Saweetie were causing a massive ruckus in their Los Angeles-area home. TMZ Hip Hop got information on their fight on Monday, and it had to do with some sort of cell phone drama. Police officers disclosed that information to the source thanks to them being called to the scene by a neighbor presumably. It never got into a physical altercation, but it was clearly a nasty situation for the recently rekindled couple. Authorities did remain on the premises until everything between YG and Saweetie settled down.

So, yes, the exact details of the shouting match were pretty scant. However, according to some new developments from HipHopDX, we may know even more. Yesterday, August 13, YG posted a cryptic series of emojis on an Instagram Story that has since been deleted. However, they snapped a screenshot of it and it includes a lion "🦁" and a cheetah "🐆".

Now We Might Know Why YG & Saweetie Were Fighting

Given the recent debacle, some fans were able to piece together that the JUST RE'D UP 3 MC is suggesting that Saweetie has not been faithful. Specifically, she's been lying and cheating on him. Fans were giving him props in the comments section under the repost from The Shade Room. "Ngl that’s kind of clever 😂", one user admits. "Somebody be lying & cheatin 😭", another recognizes. Other were making quick-witted puns. "He moving on to cougars only." Obviously, this more so gossip right now, but fans might be on to something here.