Saweetie Shuts Down "Nepo Baby" Accusations

Saweetie isn't letting the nepotism criticism slide.

Saweetie doesn't want to hear any more accusations about being a "nepo baby" and went on a rant about the narrative on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. She argued that her parents were absent a lot of her childhood and she still had to take ample risks throughout her career.

"I hate the 'nepo baby' narrative," she wrote. "It spits in the face of the child who grew up barely spending time with her parents because they was too busy hustlin trying to make ends meet. Also, I think saweetie the college girl would have had her 'wealthy family' pay for tuition and boarding so that she could enjoy the social experience of college instead of working 4 jobs to support herself. Saying I’m privileged ignores the girl who risked her safety renting rooms off of Craigslist because she believed in herself enough to stay in an expensive city while everyone else was telling her to move home because that’s the safe and better 'financial option.' Can’t pay for studio time? No problem. I made car rap videos which is how I got discovered."

Saweetie concluded: "I’m proud of all the hard work I’ve done/accomplished and will continue to share my story to inspire those who come after me." Fans joined in agreement with her position in the replies. One user noted: "nepotism is only an issue when the person is mediocre and gets opportunities over people who deserve it more. I don’t think this applies to you tho. It’s clear you have worked hard." Others argued the concept should be interpreted differently for people of color.

Check out Saweetie's comments on the nepotism she's experienced above. She isn't the only celebrity dealing with the label of "nepo baby." After the NBA Draft, last week, fans accused LeBron James' son, Bronny, of benefiting from his parent's success. Be on the lookout for further updates on Saweetie on HotNewHipHop.