Saweetie Checks Critic Accusing Her Of Faking Her Childhood Struggles

Saweetie isn't letting the negativity slide.

Saweetie has found a great deal of success through her music, but unfortunately, she's also been hit with a tremendous amount of criticism. In the past, she's had to shut down "nepo baby" accusations, making it clear that her upbringing wasn't all that easy. Recently, she also revealed that her parents were absent throughout much of her childhood. She opened up about receiving apologies from both of them later in life.

Many fans praised Saweetie for being transparent about her struggles and being a role model for those who have gone through anything similar. Some, on the other hand, accused her of lying about her come-up. Earlier this week, she took to X to respond to one critic, reminding them of the impact their negativity could have on others.

Saweetie Responds To Criticism After Sharing Her Story

"This whole press run with her trying to convince everyone she grew up struggling is lame. Everyone goes through things. But she lied about being homeless for years and only now wants to talk about how she wasn’t close with her parents seems fake to me," the critic wrote. Saweetie called them out in her response. According to her, these kinds of comments can lead people to stop sharing their stories altogether. "& this is why some prefer to appear cold & emotionless because vulnerability is mocked," she said.